Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 44,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

