Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

