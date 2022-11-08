B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.0 %

LAC stock opened at C$35.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.03. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$24.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.