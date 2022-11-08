Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

