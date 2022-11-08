State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 125,981 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,977.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 103.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

