Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $303.23 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $318.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.98.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,173,965. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

