State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,651 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $103,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $419.35 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

