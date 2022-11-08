State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,121,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 100,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 77,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PPL by 759.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 152,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

