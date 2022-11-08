State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.75. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.