Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

