M&T Bank Corp Acquires 61 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,137.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,223.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

