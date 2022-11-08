Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,618 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $322.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.60 and its 200 day moving average is $288.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.