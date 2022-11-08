Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $965,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westlake were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $12,461,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 177.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

