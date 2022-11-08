Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,675 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

