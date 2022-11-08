Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

