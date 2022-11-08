Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $243,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $140,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 114,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 111.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.