Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

