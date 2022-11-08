Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $5,533,775 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

