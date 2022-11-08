Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,561 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4,610.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Qualys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

