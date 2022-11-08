M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 485.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 23.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 380,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 50.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 102,783 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $3,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

About M/I Homes

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.85. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

