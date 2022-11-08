Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

