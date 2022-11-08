Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

ENPH opened at $268.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 129.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.04 and a 200-day moving average of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.