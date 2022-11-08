Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $316,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.