Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $256,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 294.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $436.85 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.96 and a 200-day moving average of $425.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.75.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

