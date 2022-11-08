Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $943,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 737.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

