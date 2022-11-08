Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

