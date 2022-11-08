Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1,304.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 620,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

