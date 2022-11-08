Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $317.96 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.