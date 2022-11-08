Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

