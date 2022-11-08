Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

NYSE M opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.