Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Medtronic by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

