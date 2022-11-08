Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Centene by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Centene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Centene Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.
About Centene
Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
