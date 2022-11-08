Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BOX by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

