Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after buying an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.