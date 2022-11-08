Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 481.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5,891.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

