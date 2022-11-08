Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

