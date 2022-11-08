Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group stock opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

