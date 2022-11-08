Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 900 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.