Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.39.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.