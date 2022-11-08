Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 33,788 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 33,788 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,707,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

