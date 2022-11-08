Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after buying an additional 1,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,562,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,227,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 546,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $70.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

