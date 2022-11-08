Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.