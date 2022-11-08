Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.60. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.