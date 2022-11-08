Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 248 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 111.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.1 %

HSIC stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.