Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 677,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

