Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BLK opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

