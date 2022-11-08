CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

