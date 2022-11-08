Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

