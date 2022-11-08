Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

