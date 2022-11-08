Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,003 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

